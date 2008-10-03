Boeing gibt Quartalszahlen bekannt
03.10.2008 RK
Der amerikanische Flugzeugbauer gab heute die Produktionszahlen für das dritte Quartal bekannt.
Die Hauptprogramme
3. Quartal
2008
Bis Ende 3. Quartal
|
Linien- Fracht Flugzeuge
|
737 Next Generation
67
254
|
747
4
13
|
767
2
8
|
777
11
50
|
Total
84
325
|
Rüstung
Apache (New Builds)
1
2
|
Chinook (New Builds)
4
8
|
C-17
4
12
|
Delta II - Commercial
1
1
|
F-15
7
11
|
F/A-18E/F and EA-18G
12
33
|
Satellites (Government & Commercial)
-
1
|
T-45TS
2
5
|
767 Tanker (International)
-
2
