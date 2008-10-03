Fliegerweb logo

Boeing gibt Quartalszahlen bekannt

03.10.2008 RK
not-found

Der amerikanische Flugzeugbauer gab heute die Produktionszahlen für das dritte Quartal bekannt.

Die Hauptprogramme
3. Quartal
2008
 
 
Bis Ende 3. Quartal
 
Linien- Fracht Flugzeuge
 
 
 
 
 
737 Next Generation
67
 
 
254
 
747
4
 
 
13
 
767
2
 
 
8
 
777
11
 
 
50
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Total
84
 
 
325
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Rüstung
 
 
 
 
 
Apache (New Builds)
1
 
 
2
 
Chinook (New Builds)
4
 
 
8
 
C-17
4
 
 
12
 
Delta II - Commercial
1
 
 
1
 
F-15
7
 
 
11
 
F/A-18E/F and EA-18G
12
 
 
33
 
Satellites (Government & Commercial)
-
 
 
1
 
T-45TS
2
 
 
5
 
767 Tanker (International)
-
 
 
2
 

Share

Empfohlen

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
ImpressumTeamAdvertisePartner

© 2023 Hobby Verlag AG. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.