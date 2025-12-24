A Merry Christmas!

A Merry Christmas FliegerWeb.com

Am 24. Dezember 1968, hielten die drei Astronauten von Apollo 8 eine der eindrücklichsten Weihnachtsreden. Wir wünschen Ihnen schöne Festtage.

Am 21. Dezember 1968 startete Apoll 8 zu ihrem Flug zum Mond, das Ziel dabei war es, den Mond zu umkreisen und danach wieder heil auf die Erde zurückzukommen. Dies gelang den drei Astronauten Frank Borman, William Anders und Jim Lovell.

Die Mission um die Weihnachtszeit war hochriskant, das Scheitern hätte das Ende der Reise zum Mond bedeuten können. Mit eindrücklichen Bildern und Erkenntnissen landeten die drei Astronauten am 27. Dezember 1968 sicher im Pazifik!

Apollo 8 Besatzung von links nach rechts Apollo 8 Frank Borman, William Anders und Jim Lovell (Foto: NASA)

Am 24. Dezember 1968 konnte die ganze Welt an dem Abenteuer teilhaben, die Astronauten sendeten live aus der Raumfähre eine Weihnachtsbotschaft. Eine Milliarde Leute waren so mit dabei.

Für die Rede gab Ihnen die NASA nur eine Vorgabe mit: “The only instructions that we got from NASA was to do something appropriate.” (Frank Borman).

Aufgang der Erde beim Flug Dezember 1968 von Apollo 8 Crew aufgenommen (Foto: NASA)

Hier die Aussendung der drei Astronauten aus Apollo 8 (1. Testament):

Bill ANDERS

“We are now approaching lunar sunrise, and for all the people back on Earth, the crew of Apollo 8 has a message that we would like to send to you.

In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, Let there be light: and there was light. And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness.”

Übersetzung Deutsch:

”Wir nähern uns jetzt dem Mondsonnenaufgang und für alle Menschen auf der Erde hat die Besatzung von Apollo 8 eine Botschaft, die wir Ihnen gerne übermitteln möchten.

Am Anfang schuf Gott Himmel und Erde. Und die Erde war wüst und leer, und es war finster auf der Tiefe. Der Geist Gottes schwebte über dem Wasser, und Gott sprach: Es werde Licht. Und es ward Licht. Und Gott sah, dass das Licht gut war, und Gott teilte das Licht von der Dunkelheit.”

Jim LOVELL

“And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And the evening and the morning were the first day. And God said, ‘Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters. And let it divide the waters from the waters.’ And God made the firmament and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament. And it was so. And God called the firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning were the second day.”

Übersetzung Deutsch:

„Und Gott nannte das Licht Tag und die Finsternis nannte er Nacht. Da ward aus Abend und Morgen der erste Tag. Und Gott sprach: Es werde ein Gewölbe zwischen den Wassern, das da scheide zwischen den Wassern. Da machte Gott das Gewölbe und schied das Wasser unter dem Gewölbe von dem Wasser über dem Gewölbe. Und es geschah also. Und Gott nannte das Gewölbe Himmel. Da ward aus Abend und Morgen der zweite Tag.“

Frank BORMAN

“And God said, ‘Let the waters under the Heavens be gathered together into one place. And let the dry land appear.’ And it was so. And God called the dry land Earth. And the gathering together of the waters called he seas. And God saw that it was good.

And from the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas and God bless all of you – all of you on the good Earth.”

Übersetzung Deutsch:

„Und Gott sprach: Es sammle sich das Wasser unter dem Himmel an besondere Stellen. Lass trockenes Land erscheinen. Und so geschah es. Und Gott nannte das trockene Land Erde und die Wasser nannte er Meer. Und Gott sah, dass es gut war.

Und von der Besatzung der Apollo 8: Wir schließen mit einem Gute Nacht, Viel Glück, fröhliche Weihnachten und Gott segne euch alle – euch alle auf der guten Erde.“

In diesem Sinne wünschen wir Ihnen liebe Leser schöne Festtage!

Das ganze FliegerWeb Team